Kamala Harris: ‘I Would Not Trust’ Trump’s Word on a Potential Coronavirus Vaccine

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris is willing to listen to leading health officials about the efficacy of a coronavirus vaccine, but not President Donald Trump.

The host of CNN’s “State of the Union” Dana Bash, noted Trump has promised a vaccine will be available by the end of the year or possibly sooner. Bash asked Harris if she would trust this vaccine.

“No, I would not trust his word. I would trust the word of public health experts and scientists, but not Donald Trump,” Harris said.

She argued since the onset of the outbreak, the nation has learned there is “very little that we can trust that comes out of Donald Trump’s mouth.” – READ MORE

