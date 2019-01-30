Kamala Harris endorses Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Green New Deal’

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) on Monday endorsed the “Green New Deal,” a proposal that sets a goal of getting 100 percent of U.S. electricity from renewable energy.

“I support a Green New Deal,” she said during a CNN town hall in Iowa.

“Climate change is an existential threat to us, and we have got to deal with the reality of it,” she added.

Harris, who hadn’t previously thrown her support behind the proposal popularized by freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), doubled down on the endorsement in a tweet Monday night following her remark at the town hall.

“I support a Green New Deal. Climate change is an existential threat to all of us, and we have got to deal with the reality of it,” she tweeted.

“I support a Green New Deal … Climate change is an existential threat to us and we have got to deal with the reality of it,” Kamala Harris says. #HarrisTownHall https://t.co/0EMGUsQFut pic.twitter.com/HJIG0HFQDr — CNN (@CNN) January 29, 2019

I support a Green New Deal. Climate change is an existential threat to all of us, and we have got to deal with the reality of it. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 29, 2019