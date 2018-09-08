KAMALA HARRIS DISMISSES KAVANAUGH’S POCKET CONSTITUTION: ‘THAT BOOK YOU CARRY’ (VIDEO)

Democratic Senator Kamala Harris referred to SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s pocket Constitution as “that book you carry” on Thursday.

Harris was listing what she believes to be unenumerated rights that are not explicitly listed in the U.S. Constitution and asked Kavanaugh which ones he would get rid of.

“I’m gonna ask you about unenumerated rights,” Harris said. “‘Unenumerated rights’ is a phrase that lawyers use but I wanna make clear what we’re talking about. It means rights that are protected by the Constitution even though they’re not specifically mentioned by the Constitution.” – READ MORE

On Wednesday, Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) attempted to grab the 2020 Democratic presidential limelight by launching into an attack on Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump’s latest pick for the Supreme Court. She essentially accused Kavanaugh of stonewalling on whether he had spoken with President Trump’s law firm about the Robert Mueller investigation. Kavanaugh correctly said he didn’t know what she was talking about, and also said he didn’t know every lawyer at Kasowitz Benson Torres – a law firm with nearly 300 attorneys. That didn’t stop Harris, who grandstanded for nearly 10 minutes, to the wild applause of the media. The video has been viewed tens of millions of times on Twitter.

There’s only one problem: Harris had no evidence whatsoever that Kavanaugh had spoken with anyone at Kasowitz. And, in fact, Kasowitz stated today that Kavanaugh had not spoken with anyone at his law firm about Mueller. – READ MORE

In a statement given to CNBC, attorney Marc Kasowitz, who has represented Donald Trump, crunched the attack on Wednesday from Sen. Kamala Harris on Judge Brett Kavanaugh, dismissing claims that Kavanaugh had spoken to members of Kasowitz’s firm about the Mueller investigation.

A spokesman for Kasowitz informed CNBC regarding the firm, Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP, “There have been no discussions regarding Robert Mueller’s investigation between Judge Kavanaugh and anyone at our firm.”

After Harris had badgered Kavanaugh on Wednesday as to whether he had spoken to someone at Kasowitz’s firm about the issue, Wednesday night, while wanting to remain anonymous, aides to Harris had told CNBC they had “reason to believe that a conversation happened and are continuing to pursue it.” On Thursday morning, at the hearing for his nomination to the Supreme Court, Kavanaugh said, “I don’t recall any conversations of that kind with anyone at that law firm.” – READ MORE