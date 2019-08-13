Kamala Harris: DHS raid on illegal immigrants was a ‘campaign of terror’ by Trump administration

2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., accused President Trump of terrorizing his political detractors with immigration raids by the Department of Homeland Security and said his actions have petrified innocent families.

“This administration has directed DHS to conduct these raids as part of what I believe is this administration’s campaign of terror,” she said Sunday on NBC News’ “Meet the Press.” “To make whole populations of people afraid to go to work.

“Children are afraid to go to school for fear that when they come home, their parents won’t be there,” Harris continued.

The California Democrat also commented on what motivates Trump voters and said most of them voted for the president because of promises he made, but that he’s failed to deliver on.

“Here’s the thing. There are people who voted for him for a variety of reasons,” she said earlier in the interview. “And a lot of it had to do with the promises he made, which he has not delivered on because they were false promises. – READ MORE