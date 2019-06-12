Kamala Harris Declares That She’ll Prosecute Trump if She’s Elected to the White House

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) (shown above, far right) insists that her Department of Justice, should she be elected president, would pursue obstruction of justice charges against Donald Trump.

“I believe that they would have no choice and that they should, yes,” Harris said during an NPR politics podcast.

The comments echo those of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who recently said she “want[s] to see him in prison” — and former congressman Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas), who said he would also prosecute the president if he wins the White House.

Not one of them can help but avoid saying something completely crazy. When one Democrat goes off the rails, the others all jump in line and dive off the cliff behind them, in our opinion.