Kamala Harris caught on hot mic checking rally location: ‘Are we in Cleveland?’

Harris also accidentally overstated the U.S. death toll of the coronavirus, saying it had killed “over 220 million” Americans instead of 224,000

A hot mic appeared to catch Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris checking her location before addressing supporters Saturday.

“Are we in Cleveland?” she was heard quietly asking an aide before yelling to supporters, “Hey, Cleveland, it’s Kamala!”

Video of the incident circulated widely on social media, with retweeters including Eric Trump, son of the president.

A hot mic caught Kamala Harris asking staff “are we in Cleveland?” before she spoke. cc. OHIO pic.twitter.com/DFcu2LCGWL — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) October 25, 2020

Harris rescheduled the Cleveland trip after canceling a week earlier in reaction to a staffer testing positive for the coronavirus, according to Cleveland.com.– READ MORE

