Politics
Kamala Harris Builds ‘Online Army’ Ahead of 2020 Presidential Race
Freshman Sen. Kamala Harris (D-ca) Has Reportedly Been Investing Large Amounts Of Money In Online Advertising And Digital Campaigning Ahead Of What Many Believe Is A Coming Announcement That She Is Running For President.
“People see a potential in terms of digital fundraising, so I’m not surprised to see some of our younger, more ambitious members moving on that front – especially members who, part of their base or appeal is to younger voters,” Jaime Harrison, associate chair of the Democratic National Committee and a former South Carolina state party chair, told Politico‘s David Siders.
Harris reportedly spent over $600,000 on web advertising and digital campaign consulting in the first quarter of 2018 alone.
In March, Harris shopped a book to a top New York publisher titled Speaking Truth: Hard Facts and Hope for America’s Future, which further fueled talk of a potential run for president in 2020. – READ MORE
