Kamala Harris asks audience if America is ‘ready’ for her presidency, crowd shouts ‘No’

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., may have had what some are calling her “please clap” moment on Thursday when she got a not so favorable response to the question if America was “ready” for her to be president.

Not a good sign for Kamala Harris. When Harris asked if America was ready for her presidency, the crowd shouted, “no.” America doesn’t want someone to be President who will destroy private healthcare, destroy the 2nd amendment, & regulate what you eat. pic.twitter.com/DAfFxWucj1 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 3, 2019

Speaking at a town hall event in Reno, Nev., Harris told attendees she wanted to “engage in real talk” about the state of the 2020 race.

“In this election, in the last couple- I mean, maybe couple of months, certainly a few weeks, there’s this whole conversation that has been coming up about electability focused on our campaign,” Harris said. “Is America ready for that?”

Several audience members were then heard responding “No” throughout the room, with Harris visibly shocked by what she heard. – READ MORE