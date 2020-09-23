Kamala Harris And 9 Other Dems Call For Investigation Into Durham Investigation

Ten Senate Democrats, including Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), have signed a letter written to the inspector general of the Justice Department calling for an investigation into the investigation of the origins of the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation of the Trump campaign.

The official letter, addressed to Inspector General Michael Horowitz, cites several recent media reports that the Democratic senators say suggest that the Durham investigation is being used for partisan politics.

“We write to request that you investigate whether U.S. Attorney John Durham’s investigation complies with Department of Justice policies, including policies that protect criminal investigations from political influence,” wrote the Senate Democrats in the letter to Horowitz. “The Department’s mission ‘to ensure fair and impartial administration of justice for all Americans’ requires that its prosecutorial decisions be insulated from political influence. To that end, longstanding rules restrain Department personnel from publicly commenting on public investigations, taking actions that may affect an upcoming election, and communicating with the White House about ongoing criminal investigations.”

The letter cites three specific examples, including a report from the Hartford Courant that a former top assistant to Durham recently resigned over concerns of political influence, and a comment from Attorney General William Barr suggesting that the Durham investigation would yield “significant developments” before the general election in November. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --