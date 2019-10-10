Kamala Harris Accosts Children in Iowa: ‘Why Aren’t You In School?’

Kamala “5-0” Harris is up to her old tricks. The former attorney general of California, who ruled with an iron fist over the parents of truant schoolchildren, has reportedly been roaming the streets of Iowa and accosting children whom she suspects of playing hooky.

On this tour of small businesses in Des Moines, Harris has run into at least four school aged kids on the street. “Why aren’t you in school?” she’s been asking. (It’s lunch hour for them apparently) — Deepa Shivaram (@deepa_shivaram) October 8, 2019

Harris, a once-relevant candidate who recently appeared on the cover of the once-relevant Time magazine, has no chance of becoming president. However, she could still strike a blow for justice by seeking the immediate arrest and prosecution of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, the most celebrated public truant in recent memory.