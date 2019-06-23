Kamala Endorsed by Scandal-Plagued Congressman Accused of Sexual Assault

The Kamala Harris campaign proudly announced an endorsement from Democratic representative Alcee Hastings (Fla.), an ethically challenged longtime lawmaker who was at the center of a $220,000 taxpayer-funded sexual harassment settlement.

Harris said she was “proud to have” the Florida congressman’s endorsement, which was hailedby CNN as a big win in her effort to win over black voters in the south. Unmentioned in the piece are any of Hastings’s shortcomings, which include not only the sexual harassment settlement, but also that he’s employing a convicted money launderer, is paying his girlfriend the maximum congressional salary, and is known as one of the top ethics violators in Congress.

While on the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida, Hastings was charged with soliciting a $150,000 bribe from undercover FBI officers. Hastings was acquitted after his alleged conspirator refused to testify despite a promise of immunity, but he was instead successfully impeached by a Democrat-controlled Congress.

The $220,000 sexual harassment settlement was paid in 2014, but did not surface until 2017, when Roll Call obtained documents showing a former staffer said Hastings “touched her, made unwanted sexual advances, and threatened her job.” Hastings denies the accusations and said he was “outraged that any taxpayer dollars were needlessly paid” to his accuser. – READ MORE