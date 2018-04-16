Kaine won’t support Pompeo, calls him ‘anti-diplomatic’ like Trump

The Virginia Democratic senator and former vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine said Sunday he would not support Mike Pompeo’s confirmation as secretary of state, rebuking President Trump and complicating Pompeo’s path toward becoming the country’s top diplomat.

“We have a president who is anti-diplomacy, and I worry that Pompeo has shown the same tendency,” Kaine, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told CBS News’ “Face the Nation.”

The committee, which would vote on whether Pompeo would get a final Senate floor vote for confirmation, is now controlled by Republicans, who have 11 members compared to 10 for Democrats.

However, Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul now appears opposed to recommending Pompeo get a final vote, which would mean the Trump nominee would need at least one vote from a committee Democrat to get the final vote. – READ MORE

