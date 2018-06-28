Kagan accuses Supreme Court majority of weaponizing the First Amendment

Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan in a scathing dissent on Wednesday accused her conservative colleagues of “weaponizing” the First Amendment after the court ruled public-sector unions can’t charge nonmembers a “fair-share” agency fee.

Reading from the bench, Kagan said the majority has chosen the winners by “turning the First Amendment into a sword and using it against workaday economic and regulatory policy.”

“Today is not the first time the court has wielded the First Amendment in such an aggressive way; just yesterday we saw another and it threatens not to be the last.”

In a 5-4 decision on Wednesday, the conservative wing ruled that extracting agency fees from non-consenting public-sector employees violates the First Amendment. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1