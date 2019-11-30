Kaepernick Trashes America On ‘Unthanksgiving Day’ After Failing To Garner NFL Interest

Failed NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick trashed the United States on “Unthanksgiving Day,” accusing the United States of having “stolen” billions of acres of land from “Indigenous people.”

In a tweet that featured a video, Kaepernick wrote, “Spent the morning at the Indigenous People’s Sunrise Ceremony on the 50 year anniversary of the Occupation of Alcatraz. The US government has stolen over 1.5 billion acres of land from Indigenous people. Thank you to my Indigenous family, I’m with you today and always.”

Mother Jones reports: Native Americans in northern California gather annually for a sunrise ceremony, called “Unthanksgiving Day,” on Alcatraz Island in the San Francisco Bay. This year’s gathering, though, was special: It marked 50 years since Bay Area Natives, having left reservations and flocked to cities, staked a claim to Alcatraz (where the infamous federal prison was decommissioned in 1963). On November 20, 1969, Indigenous activists began their 19-month occupation of the island—a watershed moment for Native organizing that pushed President Richard Nixon to end the brutal “termination” era, during which over 100 tribes lost federal assistance. The occupation sparked a chain reaction of radical organizing that continues to this day.

