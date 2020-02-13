Kaepernick Announces New Plans, Says He’s ‘Fighting Against Systematic Oppression, Dehumanization And Colonization’

In an interview published Thursday, famed anthem-kneeler Colin Kaepernick announced plans for an upcoming memoir and a publishing company focused on “black and brown writers and authors.”

Kaepernick also claimed that he still wants to play football in the NFL and is hoping to get a call this offseason, despite the former quarterback ditching an NFL-arranged tryout in November.

The upcoming memoir, which has yet to be named, and publishing company are all part of the former QB’s fight “against systematic oppression, dehumanization and colonization,” Kaepernick told USA TODAY Sports.

“I learned early on that in fighting against systematic oppression, dehumanization and colonization, who controls the narrative shapes the reality of how the world views society,” the multimillionaire said. “It controls who’s loved, who’s hated, who’s degraded and who’s celebrated.”

The publishing company, he explained, “is a way for me to be able to counteract that and begin to decolonize that and centralize the narrative of not only myself but other black and brown writers and authors.” – READ MORE

