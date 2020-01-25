COMMON SENSE: Thomas Paine Podcast Storms Into Top 10, Leap Frogs ABC News and George Snuffleupagus

The new Thomas Paine Podcast that debuted just weeks ago stormed into the top 10 on Saturday, leap-frogging ABC News and grabbing the #9 slot in Daily News, according to national podcast ratings from Apple, per Chartable.

“When your podcast passes ABC News and George Snuffleupagus — whoops, I meant  Stephanopoulos — it’s a great sign,” True Pundit’s Paine said. “We are new at this so we are feeling our way around. Being in a spot to break into the top 10 in the first month far exceeds our expectations — especially on a shoe-string budget — but it shows folks want to hear the truth and hear from new blood as well. (Listen Below).

“We will keep doing what we have been doing in print and now on the podcast. Great to see an indepedent news group bypass a long list of podcasts funded by millionaires and billionaires.”

