KA CHING! RNC Raises Record $13.8 Million In March

The Republican National Committee raised a record-breaking $13.8 million in March, pushing its total haul for the first quarter of 2018 to $39 million.

So far, the RNC has raised $171.5 million in the 2017-2018 cycle.

“Another month of record-breaking fundraising confirms what many in the mainstream media are ignoring: Americans are doing better under Republican leadership,” said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. “Our country has more jobs, a growing economy, and higher wages, thanks to President Trump and Republicans in Congress.

“With our strong grassroots support, we will continue to work with the President and Republicans in Congress to build upon these achievements,” she said.

The $13.8 million raised in March alone is the most the RNC has ever raised in a March of a non-presidential year. READ MORE

