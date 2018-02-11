Justin Trudeau’s motorcade crash injures 3, including California Highway Patrol Officer

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s motorcade was involved in a car crash Friday evening that left at least three people injured, including a California Highway Patrol officer.

Trudeau, who was traveling in the motorcade at the time of the crash was not injured, officials said. His car was not involved in the collision, the CBC reported.

The prime minister was in California giving a speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, Calif., before the incident.

A California Highway Patrol officer, who was leading the motorcade, attempted to stop a vehicle but the car made a left turn colliding with the officer's motorcycle, CBC reported.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a hard line on NAFTA negotiations during an appearance in Chicago on Wednesday, bucking recent strong language from President Donald Trump.

Trudeau also scaled back his widely ridiculed “peoplekind” comment from a Friday town hall.

Speaking at the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics, Trudeau said it’s possible that it might be better for Canada to accept “no deal” rather than accede to revised trade proposals from the Trump administration.

“We will not be pushed into accepting any old deal, and no deal might very well be better for Canada than a bad deal,” he said.

Also on Wednesday, Trudeau told reporters he was making a "dumb joke" when he corrected an audience member who used the term "mankind" instead of "peoplekind."

In one more display of how Canada has run amok in its attempts to trash differences between men and women while it fights the supposed evils of patriarchy, last Friday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had a patently ridiculous reply when speaking at a public town hall to a woman who used the word “mankind,” responding, “We like to say people-kind, not necessarily mankind.”

The woman continued, “We have received many awards throughout the whole world. However, unfortunately in Canada, our volunteering as a charitable religious organization is extremely difficult. Extremely. That’s why in actuality, we cannot do free volunteering to help our neighbors in need as we truly desire. So that’s why we came here today, to ask you to also look into the policies that religious charitable organizations have in our legislation so that it can also be changed because maternal love is the love that is going to change the future of mankind. So we’d like you to —“

Trudeau interrupted. "We like to say people-kind, not necessarily mankind, more inclusive."