Justin Trudeau On Returning ISIS Fighters: They’ll Be An ‘Extraordinarily Powerful Voice’ For Canada

In a year-end interview with one of Canada’s state television networks, CTV, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed that he believes returning Jihadists — like those ISIS members headed back to Canada after losing the fight abroad — can be rehabilitated into “powerful” voices against radicalism within Canada.

To say that’s wishful thinking, well, that might just be an understatement.

Now that ISIS is nearly 98% defeated — a product of an increased offensive line against the Jihadists in Iraq and elsewhere — Canada anticipates that some of their departed brethren who left to join in the fight for the Caliphate, will return to their motherland. Unlike the United States, apparently, Canada plans on welcoming the ones who claim to be reformed back with open arms.

And Trudeau thinks that’s a good thing.

“We know that actually someone who has engaged and turned away from that hateful ideology can be an extraordinarily powerful voice for preventing radicalization in future generations and younger people within the community,” he told the news network. – READ MORE

