Justin Trudeau Hints U.S. Could Be Partially Responsible for Downed Ukrainian Plane

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hinted on Thursday that the United States and Trump administration, specifically, could be partially responsible for the crashed Ukrainian plane that U.S. officials reportedly suspect an Iranian missile took down.

“How much responsibility does United States bear for this tragedy?” a reporter asked Trudeau, prefacing the question with a reference to the U.S. strike that eliminated Iran’s top terror chief, Qasem Soleimani, last week, and prompted Iran to fire over a dozen ballistic missiles at U.S. targets in Iraq as the Ukraine International Airlines jet took off from Tehran.

Q: How much responsibility does US bear for this tragedy? Trudeau: Evidence suggests this is the likely cause. Q: Do you feel US is partly responsible given they created the situation in which the missile was launched? T: That’s one of many q’s people will be thinking about. pic.twitter.com/VrTAlreod8 — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) January 9, 2020

“The evidence suggests that this is the likely cause, but we need to have a full and complete and credible investigation to establish exactly what happened,” Trudeau responded.

When asked again if he believed the United States was "partially responsible for this tragedy," Trudeau said it was "too soon to be drawing conclusions" on the crash, which took the lives of 63 Canadians.