Justin Trudeau Announces Assault Weapons Ban in Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that his country is banning the sales of assault weapons after a mass shooting in Nova Scotia that left 22 people dead.

Trudeau represents Canada’s Liberal party and was endorsed in his re-election bid by former President Barack Obama.

The Canadian leader began his announcement on Friday by listing off the locations of previous mass shootings in the country, saying that they “stain our conscience,” adding, “with each passing year, more families are ripped apart by tragedy … more teenagers are growing up in a world where gun violence is normalized. It needs to stop.”

After a French translation, Trudeau said, “Today, we are closing the market for military-grade assault weapons in Canada. We are banning 1,500 models and variants of these firearms by way of regulations.”

He continued, “These weapons were designed for one purpose and one purpose only: to kill the largest number of people in the shortest amount of time. There is no use and no place for such weapons in Canada.” – READ MORE

