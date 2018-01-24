Justin Timberlake Fires Off A Stupid Tweet, Gets Slammed By Dylan Farrow

Justin Timberlake fired off a stupid question on Twitter on Tuesday and probably wasn’t expecting the response he got from Dylan Farrow, People reports.

Random question: Can someone please explain the saying, “You just want your cake and to eat it too.” What else am I about to do with a cake?? — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) January 23, 2018

“The saying means, for example, you can’t support #TIMESUP and praise sexual predators at the same time,” Farrow replied. “You can’t retain your credibility as an activist (i.e. – retain the cake) and, at the same time, praise a sexual predator (i.e. – eating the cake).”

The saying means, for example, you can’t support #TIMESUP and praise sexual predators at the same time. You can’t retain your credibility as an activist (i.e. – retain the cake) and, at the same time, praise a sexual predator (i.e. – eating the cake). — Dylan Farrow (@RealDylanFarrow) January 23, 2018

Allen has faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct over the years, including those from Farrow who claimed that he sexually assaulted her when she was just seven years old. Farrow has started speaking out against her adoptive father again now that the sexual misconduct issue plaguing Hollywood is under the microscope. Still, Allen denies the allegations and claims that her mother, Mia Farrow coached her into making the claims against him. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Scarlett Johansson, who slammed fellow actor James Franco in a speech at the Women’s March in Los Angeles, is being called a hypocrite for previously defending Woody Allen and saying the child abuse allegations against the director were “all guesswork.”

“I want my pin back, by the way,” Johansson said on Saturday, in reference to the “Time’s Up” pin Franco wore at the Golden Globe Awards, which inspired five accusers to come forward and call him out.

However, now Johansson, who starred in Allen’s films “Match Point,” “Scoop” and “Vicky Cristina Barcelona,” finds herself feeling the heat after having praised the director and downplayed accusations of child abuse that have been leveled against him.

One month after Allen’s estranged daughter Dylan Farrow penned an open letter accusing him of sexual abuse in 2014, Johansson told The Guardian: “It’s not like this is somebody that’s been prosecuted and found guilty of something, and you can then go, ‘I don’t support this lifestyle or whatever.’ I mean, it’s all guesswork.”

At the time, Farrow called out the Hollywood actors and actresses who have appeared in Allen’s films, which prompted a response from Johansson in the 2014 interview.

“I think it’s irresponsible to take a bunch of actors that will have a Google alert on and to suddenly throw their name into a situation that none of us could possibly knowingly comment on. That just feels irresponsible to me,” Johansson said. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Alec Baldwin defended Woody Allen over the “renunciation” of the director following recently surfaced claims of sexual abuse by Allen’s adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow.

“Woody Allen was investigated forensically by two states (NY and CT) and no charges were filed. The renunciation of him and his work, no doubt, has some purpose. But it’s unfair and sad to me. I worked w WA 3 times and it was one of the privileges of my career,” the 59 year-old actor tweeted Tuesday, before adding that “accusing people of such crimes should be treated carefully.”

“Is it possible to support survivors of pedophilia and sexual assault/abuse and also believe that WA is innocent? I think so,” he added. “The intention is not to dismiss or ignore such complaints. But accusing ppl of such crimes should be treated carefully. On behalf of the victims, as well.” – READ MORE