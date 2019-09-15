Justin Fairfax (D.) Files $400 Million Lawsuit Against CBS for Interviewing Accusers

Justin Fairfax, Virginia’s Democratic lieutenant governor, on Thursday filed a $400 million defamation lawsuit against CBS Corporation and CBS Broadcasting Inc. over interviews with women who accused Fairfax of sexual assault.

The lawsuit was brought in the U.S. District Court in Virginia’s Eastern District, according to documents tweeted by reporter Mike Valerio of WUSA, the CBS affiliate in Washington, D.C. The suit accuses CBS of broadcasting false statements to harm Fairfax, who was second in line to be Virginia’s governor at a time when Gov. Ralph Northam (D.) was embroiled in a racism scandal.

“Fairfax brings this action to restore his reputation and clear his name, ensure the truth prevails, stop the weaponization of false allegations of sexual assault against him, and vindicate his rights under civil law,” the lawsuit states.

Valerio pointed out that the suit claims “interviews with the two women who accused him of sexual assault are alleged to be exceedingly defamatory to his reputation.” – READ MORE