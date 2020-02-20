Justin Bieber Talks Finding Faith In Christ: ‘He Found Me In My Dirt And Pulled Me Out’

Avowed Christian Justin Bieber recently opened up about the many issues he struggled to overcome before finding faith in Jesus Christ.

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe to promote his album “Changes,” Bieber talked about how faith in Christ eventually led him to obedience in sin.

“I really took a deep dive in my faith,” Bieber said, as reported by Fox News. “I believed in Jesus but I never really, like…when it says following Jesus is actually turning away from sin, and so there’s no, it talks about it in the Bible, there’s no faith without obedience.”

(…)

“The way I look at God and my relationship with Jesus is I’m not trying to earn God’s love by doing good things,” he continued. “God has already loved me for who I am before I did anything to earn or deserve it. It’s a free gift by accepting Jesus, giving your life to him, and what he did is the gift. The forgiveness is the thing that we look at and we go, you know, I’m going to worship you, God, because you gave me something so good.”

“Jesus wasn’t this religious elite guy…but he was in the dirt, and he found me in my dirt and pulled me out,” Bieber said. “I never want to be someone that’s trying to persuade anyone to believe in what I believe. I think God persuades people. But I definitely want to tell my story so that if that resonates with anybody they can hopefully learn from it.” – READ MORE

