Justin Bieber Confesses To Self-Imposed Yearlong Celibacy Prior To Marriage: ‘I Wanted To Rededicate Myself To God’

In a wonderful nod to Christian morality, pop star Justin Bieber revealed that he underwent a self-imposed year of celibacy prior to his marriage with model Haley Baldwin — in order to honor God.

Speaking with Vogue about his courtship with Baldwin and 2018 wedding, Bieber confessed to giving up sex for a year, admitting he had a “legitimate problem” with premarital sex. Not only did Bieber experience a spiritual transformation, he realized that God’s call to chastity is about liberating people from being slaves to their passions.

“He doesn’t ask us not to have sex for him because he wants rules and stuff,” Bieber told Vogue. “He’s like, I’m trying to protect you from hurt and pain. I think sex can cause a lot of pain.”

The pop star went on to say that premarital sex often serves as a crutch for people making up for a lack of perceivedself-worth, adding that he wanted to “rededicate” his body to God to cleanse his soul.

“Sometimes people have sex because they don’t feel good enough. Because they lack self-worth,” Bieber said. “Women do that, and guys do that. I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul. And I believe that God blessed me with Hailey as a result. There are perks. You get rewarded for good behavior.”

Bieber and Baldwin tied the knot after an on-again/off-again relationship. They rekindled their love in June 2018 at a conference hosted by their pastor friend Rich Wilkerson, Jr. Hailey Baldwin said the “common denominator” between them has always been church. – READ MORE