Justin Amash Refuses to Rule Out Potential Presidential Run as Third-Party Candidate After Exiting GOP (VIDEO)

Michigan Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.) refused to rule out a potential presidential run on a third-party ticket following his departure from the Republican Party on the Fourth of July.

During an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” host Jake Tapper asked Amash — who, prior to leaving the party, was the only Republican in favor of opening impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump — if he was considering a run at the White House.

News: In an interview with @jaketapper, Congressman @justinamash, who just left the Republican Party, says he won't rule out a run for President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/E6Wyk5ZiQH — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 7, 2019

Tapper had previously asked the independent congressman about his 2020 presidential election plans earlier this year while he was still a Republican.

Amash responded by saying that he “wouldn’t rule” the idea out and that he believed that he needed to use his “public influence” in the ways that “serve the country best.” – READ MORE