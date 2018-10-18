Justice Roberts Promises An Independent Judiciary Following Kavanaugh Confirmation

Weary that the reputation of the Judiciary has taken a hit following the confirmation of Justice Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, Chief Justice John Roberts has stepped up to promise Americans that the judiciary will remain independent, free of partisan interests.

Speaking at the University of Minnesota, Roberts told a packed auditorium audience that “the contentious events in Washington in recent weeks” will not force the Judiciary into a becoming a political puppet.

“I have great respect for our public officials. After all, they speak for the people, and that commands a certain degree of humility from those of us in the judicial branch who do not,” Roberts said. “We do not speak for the people, but we speak for the Constitution. Our role is very clear: We are to interpret the laws and Constitution of the United States and ensure that the political branches act within them.”

“That job obviously requires independence from the political branches,” he continued, according to HuffPo.

Expanding on the importance of this independent judiciary, Roberts noted that the Supreme Court would be "very different" if it were a political tool of agendas.