Justice Is Coming: ‘As Many as 16-17’ Obamagate Criminal Referrals Headed to DOJ

As America reopens from coronavirus lockdowns and protests and riots engulf American cities, Attorney General William Barr is hard at work on Obamagate. According to award-winning journalist Adam Housley, “as many as 16-17” criminal referrals will be headed to the Department of Justice (DOJ) regarding the Obama administration’s spying on the Trump campaign in 2016.

“Criminal referrals have already been sent to the Justice Department and the overall number may reach as many as 16-17 by the end of next week. Investigators are working on additional ones as we speak and some are targeting the Mueller probe and how investigated,” Housley tweeted.

Housley explained that the criminal referrals are coming from Congress “and are much more detailed than any before.”

“This is coming from people with direct knowledge of the ongoing investigations. These same sources say this targets agency folks and McCabe may be one. What’s interesting is to see how this will differ, if at all, from what Durham is doing,” Housley added. – READ MORE

