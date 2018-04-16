Justice Gorsuch Made Supreme Court History with Brand New Hire for 2018 Term

In an apparent first at the U.S. Supreme Court, Justice Neil Gorsuch has hired a Native American clerk for the 2018 term.

The clerk, Tobi Merritt Edwards Young, is an enrolled citizen of the Chickasaw Nation from Midwest City, Oklahoma, and has worked for Gorsuch since the early days of President George W. Bush’s administration.

Tobi Young, ’03 graduate and adjunct professor at #olemisslaw, has been selected as a U.S. Supreme Court clerk for Justice Neil Gorsuch. She is the first female grad of the Law School to clerk for the Supreme Court. Congrats, Tobi! We are so proud of you! https://t.co/fSHQxxvLkk pic.twitter.com/4a8JL2gpXm — Ole Miss Law (@olemisslaw) April 13, 2018

“I hope that if other Chickasaws read about my experiences, they will recognize that nothing stops them from pursuing any dream that they have too,” Young said in a Chickasaw Nation news release.

“Somebody from where they are from is going to be working every day at the Supreme Court, and there’s no reason that there shouldn’t be many more to come.”

Gorsuch and Young appear to have a professional relationship spanning almost two decades.

Young worked under Gorsuch’s supervision in the Civil Rights Division at the U.S. Department of Justice after graduating from the University of Mississippi School of Law in 2003. – READ MORE

