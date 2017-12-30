Justice Dept. Officials Gave Clinton More Than $416,000 in 2016 Campaign Contributions

More than 2,600 individual contributions collectively worth in excess of $416,000 were made to 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton by persons who listed the Department of Justice (DOJ) as their employer, according to federal campaign data compiled by opensecrets.org.

Contributions to President Donald Trump were paltry by comparison, coming from only 61 individuals listing DOJ as their employer and making 54 donations collectively worth $20,252. All of the data covered the election cycle from Jan. 1, 2015, through the 2016 election on November 8.

Forty-one of the Clinton donors gave the maximum allowable amount of $2,700 for the general election. None of the Trump donors gave the maximum amount; the largest single amount he received was $1,000.

Listing an individual’s employer or occupation is voluntary, so neither the Clinton nor Trump totals necessarily represent all of the contributions made to them by DOJ employees. The Hatch Act prohibits federal workers from engaging in partisan activities on government property or time, but they are not prevented from contributing to candidates or working for them when off duty. – READ MORE

