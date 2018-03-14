Justice Department Sued for Internal Records, Correspondences on Seth Rich Murder

America First Media Group’s Attorney Ty Clevenger has filed a Federal Lawsuit today against the FBI and the Department of Justice.

Per Attorney Ty Clevenger:

“This morning I filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit that asks a federal judge in Brooklyn to order the FBI and Department of Justice to release records concerning the murder of former Democratic National Committee employee Seth Rich.

Back in October, I wrote about the U.S. Department of Justice ordering the U.S. Attorney’s Office in D.C. to release records about the murder, but since that time not a single record has been produced. Around the same time, the FBI refused to search for records in it’s Washington, D.C. Field Office, even though that is where the records are most likely to be found. The lawsuit notes that the FBI has a history of trying to hide records from FOIA requestos and Congress.

I also asked the court to order the National Security Administration to release all of it’s communications with members of Congress regarding Seth Rich, Julian Assange, and Kim Dotcom, among others.

READ MORE;

