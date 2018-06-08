Justice Department seizes New York Times reporter’s phone, email records

A New York Times reporter had years worth of phone and email records seized by the Trump administration’s Justice Department, the paper reported Thursday evening.

Ali Watkins learned Feb. 13 from federal prosecutors about the seizure of data related to two email accounts and a phone number— though not the messages content — from telecommunications companies, including Verizon and Google.

The seizure of Ms. Watkins‘ records grew out of a leak investigation against James A. Wolfe, the Senate Intelligence Committee’s former director of security, with whom Ms. Watkins was romantically involved.

Mr. Wolfe was arrested Thursday on charges of lying to the FBI about his contacts with reporters.

According to the Times, the seizure of her records is the first known instance of Trump administration investigators going after a reporter’s data, although the Obama administration normalized the practice in its aggressive investigations of leaks. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1