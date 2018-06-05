Justice Department adding over 300 assistant US attorneys

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday announced it is adding approximately 300 assistant U.S. attorneys, referring to the hires as the “largest increase in decades.”

The department said in a statement the move would “increase resources to combat violent crime, enforce our immigration laws, and help roll back the devastating opioid crisis.”

The DOJ said it will add 190 violent crime prosecutors, 86 civil enforcement prosecutors and 35 immigration prosecutors.

The department said that many of the civil enforcement assistant U.S. attorneys would help support the Trump administration’s Prescription Interdiction & Litigation Task Force.- READ MORE

