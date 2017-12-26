Justice Democrats PAC Expel Cenk Uygur over ‘Horrifying’ Sexist Blog Posts

The Justice Democrats political action committee have expelled The Young Turks host Cenk Uygur and his business partner David Koller over a number of sexist blog posts written in the early 2000s, reports say.

The Wrap revealed on Friday that Uygur and Koller, who are best known for their roles on The Young Turks network, authored a number of sexist blog posts.

In the posts, Uygur argued that women were genetically “flawed” for not wanting to have more sex and claimed that he was “done” dating any woman if he hadn’t felt their breasts by the third date. Koller meanwhile recounted an experience of talking to three teenage girls whom he described as “whores in training” and “literally looking for boys to pick them up.”

“They were around 14-16 and in a few more years will be pretty damn good looking,” he wrote.

In a statement on Saturday, Justice Democrats announced that they were “deeply disturbed” by the “horrifying” posts and demanded both their resignations.– READ MORE

