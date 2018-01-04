JUSTICE: Dem Lawmaker Pays the Price for Assaulting Pro-2nd Amendment Activist

For once, a Democrat lawmaker has finally been forced to come face-to-face with America’s criminal justice system.

That Democrat is New Hampshire state Rep. Katherine Rogers, who reportedly bopped outspoken Second Amendment activist Susan Olsen on the side of her head during a state Senate recount process last November.

Rogers then “turns to me and grabs me with one hand and starts to lean in to me like she was going to hug me and basically says, ‘You know, well whatever makes you happy,’” Olsen recalled. “Then she clocked me on the side of the head.”

“After telling her that I would have her arrested if she touched me again, she leans in to me and says, ‘Hit me, go ahead, hit me, I know you want to. No, what you want to do, you want to shoot me,’” Olsen added.

Rogers was eventually charged with simple assault, a misdemeanor, as noted by WMUR.

Now fast forward to late December, when a local judge sentenced the violent woman to one year of probation and mandated she attend anger management classes and pay fines, according to the New Hampshire Union Leader. – READ MORE