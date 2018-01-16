Justice Antonin Scalia was ‘fascinated’ by Trump’s outspokenness during 2016 campaign

“Justice Scalia thought it was most refreshing to have a candidate who was pretty much unfiltered and utterly frank,” Bryan Garner, a lexicographer who wrote two books with Scalia, told the Wall Street Journal in an interview published Monday.

Garner, a longtime friend of the late Supreme Court justice, said Scalia liked Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, and was also intrigued by Trump.

"But he was fascinated by the fact that Trump was so outspoken in an unfiltered way, and therefore we were seeing something a little more genuine than a candidate whose every utterance is airbrushed," he said.