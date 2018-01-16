Politics
Justice Antonin Scalia was ‘fascinated’ by Trump’s outspokenness during 2016 campaign
Garner, a longtime friend of the late Supreme Court justice, said Scalia liked Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, and was also intrigued by Trump.
“But he was fascinated by the fact that Trump was so outspoken in an unfiltered way, and therefore we were seeing something a little more genuine than a candidate whose every utterance is airbrushed,” he said. – READ MORE
Gorsuch spoke at a dinner Thursday night held by the Federalist Society in honor of Scalia at Union Station in Washington, D.C., and said the jurisprudential philosophies of originalism and textualism popularized by Scalia had emerged victorious.
“Tonight I can report that a person can be both a publicly committed originalist and textualist and be confirmed to the Supreme Court of the United States,” Gorsuch said. “Originalism has regained its place at the table … textualism has triumphed … and neither one is going anywhere on my watch.”
The Federalist Society is a right-leaning legal organization holding its annual conference in Washington this week. Prominent Trump administration officials are scheduled to speak at the conference, including Attorney General Jeff Sessions and White House counsel Don McGahn. Both are scheduled to speak Friday and attended Gorsuch’s speech.