‘Just horrific’: At least 20 killed after limousine crashes in New York

Twenty people were killed Saturday after a stretch limousine crashed into the parking lot of a crowded store in Upstate New York, in what federal authorities are calling the deadliest U.S. transportation accident in nearly a decade.

AP Reports: A witness says a crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York “sounded like an explosion.”

Police said that just before 2 p.m. Saturday, they received reports of an accident involving two vehicles in Schoharie, N.Y., about 30 miles west of Albany.

There, a 2001 Ford Excursion limousine traveling southwest on State Route 30 “failed to stop” at an intersection with State Route 30A, and flew into the parking lot of the nearby Apple Barrel Country Store and Cafe, authorities said.

The limousine struck a 2015 Toyota Highlander that was unoccupied in the parking lot, New York State Police first deputy superintendent Christopher Fiore said at a news conference Sunday. Two pedestrians standing nearby were also struck and killed, Fiore added.

Police said that, of the 20 victims, 18 of them had been inside the limousine. Everyone inside the limousine, including the driver, died in the crash, and all those killed Saturday were adults, police added. READ MORE:

