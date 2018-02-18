‘It just didn’t feel right’: Airline agent saves teens from human trafficking plot

Authorities are crediting an airline employee who trusted her gut instincts for preventing two teenage girls from getting on a flight to meet an online predator.

It was just a typical day for American Airline agent Denice Miracle when two girls, 15 and 17, came to her ticket counter. The two had a number of small bags but no ID.

“I think the way they kept looking back-and-forth at each other, like they weren’t really sure. And then they were texting someone on the phone, and that person was giving them answers,” Miracle said.

Miracle noticed the ticket from Sacramento to New York was purchased online, and the credit card used was in a different name.

The agent says the whole situation didn’t feel right.

“It was a first-class ticket. It was very expensive. I told a supervisor, ‘I’m going to call the sheriff. It just doesn’t feel right to me,’” she said.

When deputies arrived, the teenagers told them they met a man called “Drey” on Instagram, who invited them to New York for the weekend to earn $2000 for some modeling in music videos. – READ MORE

