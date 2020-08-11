Jussie Smollett’s sister defends him from ‘f***ing painful’ accusations he staged hate crime

The sister of disgraced “Empire” star Jussie Smollett is speaking out to defend him this week as many Americans continue to believe that he faked a hate crime against himself.

“It’s been f***ing painful,” actress Jurnee Smollett told the Hollywood Reporter of her brother being accused of falsely reporting a hate crime. “One of the most painful things my family’s ever experienced, to love someone as much as we love my brother, and to watch someone who you love that much go through something like this, that is so public, has been devastating.”

Back in January of 2019, Smollett claimed that he was jumped by two men in Chicago, with them putting a noose around his neck. He alleged that the men hurled racial and homophobic slurs at him while also shouting “this is MAGA country.”

After launching an investigation, however, police concluded that Smollett staged the hate crime and paid the two men to jump him in the hopes that the publicity from the event would earn him a higher salary on “Empire.” – READ MORE

