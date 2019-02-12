Jussie Smollett’s neighbor on actor’s claim of racist, homophobic attack: ‘I don’t believe it’

A neighbor of Jussie Smollett — the “Empire” actor who claimed he was beaten in a racist, homophobic attack on a freezing Chicago street in the middle of the night last month, after which no video of the alleged attack has been found — cast doubt on Smollett’s story.

“I don’t believe it happened the way he said it did,” Agin Muhammad, who lives in the apartment complex as the actor, the New York Post reported. “I’ve been in this neighborhood five years. I don’t believe it, not around here. … Half the people are gay and the other half are black.”

A patron at Lizzie McNeill’s Irish Pub — about a block from the scene of the alleged Jan. 29 incident — told the paper that Smollett’s account “doesn’t really make sense.”

“It’s a lie, because Chicago is the most liberal city around,” the man told the Post without giving his name. “They have cameras everywhere. … Why can’t they find the attack?”

Numerous media outlets ran with a TMZ report saying the actor was beaten up after walking out of a Subway restaurant around 2 a.m. by two white men wearing ski masks who asked, “Aren’t you that f***ot ‘Empire’ n*****?” before pouring bleach on him, putting a noose around his neck, and yelling, “This is MAGA country!”- READ MORE