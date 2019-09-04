Jussie Smollett’s attorneys say the actor shouldn’t have to reimburse the city because he had no way of knowing police would investigate so thoroughly

Jussie Smollett’s legal team is once again attempting to get their client out of reimbursing the city for the cost of the investigation into his claims of a hate crime — this time by saying that it’s the police’s fault for investigating in the first place.

Smollett attorney William J. Quinlan said in a motion he filed that asking Smollett to pay the fees was “ridiculous and a stretch.”

“The filing of a police report, in and of itself, does not necessitate a sprawling investigation nor does it, as a practical matter, usually result in an investigation as extensive as the one the CPD chose to undertake in this case,” the motion read, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Quinlan also said Smollett had “no control” over the scope of the police investigation into his claims. He also alleged that the city’s lawsuit was only filed because former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel was frustrated with “the state’s attorney” for “dismissing the charges.” – READ MORE