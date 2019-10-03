Jussie Smollett Lashes Out After Being Compared To Girl Who Faked Hate Crime: ‘I Haven’t Lied About A Thing’

Jussie Smollett lashed out this week after being compared to the pre-teen girl who falsely claimed three white boys at her school held her down and cut her dreads.

On Monday, The Shade Room posted a photo on Instagram of its article about the Virginia teenager, Amari Allen, after she admitted to making up the story. Her grandparents apologized for her lies and the hurt she caused to the three white students she falsely accused.

Self-help guru Derrick Jaxn responded to the post, writing, “Jussie really is a trendsetter .” The post was an obvious reference to Smollett’s claims earlier this year that two white male supporters of President Donald Trump viciously attacked him in Chicago and placed a noose around his neck. The case was later determined to not be true, as the men were actually of Nigerian descent and knew Smollett personally. The two men said Smollett paid them to orchestrate the hoax.

Jaxn’s comment apparently irked Smollett, who responded: With all due respect brother, y’all can clown me all you want but my story has actually never changed and I haven’t lied about a thing. Y’all can continue to be misinformed, internalized sheep, who believe what actual proven liars feed you or you can read the actual docs. Either way, I’mma be alright. I know me and what happened. You don’t. So carry on. All love. – READ MORE