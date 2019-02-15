Jussie Smollett: ‘I’m Pissed Off’ At People Who Don’t Believe I Was Attacked

Actor Jussie Smollett Said In A New Interview That He Is Angry At People Who Don’t “want To See The Truth” About An Alleged Racial Attack That He Claims To Be A Victimized Of.

“I’m pissed off…It’s the attackers, but it’s also the attacks,” Jussie Smollett told ABC Good Morning America host Robin Roberts.

He continued, “It’s like, you know, at first it was a thing of like, listen, if I tell the truth then, that’s it, because it’s the truth. Then it became a thing of, like, oh, how can you doubt that?”

“Like, how can you not believe that? It’s the truth. Then it became a thing of, like, oh, it’s not necessarily that you don’t believe that this is the truth. You don’t even want to see the truth.”

The actor also cries at one point in the interview. – READ MORE