Jussie Smollett Hit With Crushing Blow as His Alleged Attackers Change Tune – Agree to Testify

Yesterday, we reported that the brothers who allegedly attacked disgraced “Empire” star Jussie Smollett were refusing to testify against him because they believed police were withholding evidence they had seized from their home. Now, however, they have changed their minds and announced that they will testify against Smollett after all.

Brothers Abel and Ola Osundario have long claimed that in January of 2019, Smollett paid them $3,500 to jump him on a street in Chicago, Illinois while hurling racist and homophobic slurs at him in the hopes of raising his profile so that he could secure a pay raise on his show.

“Yesterday’s decision to voluntarily stop cooperating in the prosecution of Jussie Smollett has nothing to do with the veracity of the statements made to police and prosecutors by Abimnola (‘Abel’) and Olabinjo (‘Ola’) Osundairo,” their attorney Gloria Schmidt Rodriguez told Fox News. “The brothers have consistently stood by their statements and testimony and continue to tell the truth about their involvement.”

She went on to explain that the brothers decided to “cease voluntary cooperation” after a “properly registered 9mm handgun” seized by the Chicago Police Department in February 2019 was not returned to them. This missing gun as well as “the unnecessary complication brought to this situation by CPD’s Corporate Counsel in treating them like suspects” was the reason behind them saying they would not testify. – READ MORE

