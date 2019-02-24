Jussie Smollett disses Donald Trump in leaked ‘Drop the Mic’ video that TNT scrapped

Jussie Smollett‘s upcoming appearance in an episode of “Drop the Mic” was scrapped by TNT Thursday after the actor was charged on a felony disorderly conduct charge for allegedly filing a false police report for a hate crime.

But a leaked video of Smollett’s appearance obtained by TMZ Friday shows the “Empire” actor taking the opportunity to diss President Donald Trump while battling “Orange Is The New Black” actress Danielle Brooks.

“‘Orange Is The New Black’ made Danielle a star, but tonight’s the first time she’s going to face some real bars,” Smollett raps. “I wanted Uzo or Samira they gave me this chump. You’re the worst orange person since Donald Trump.”

The actor continues: “But no one sells streaming services like you do. I saw you were on Netflix so I bought Hulu. I can’t believe they would compare my rhymes to this trash, yo, that’s like comparing Obama to say like, Stacey Dash?”

TNT said Thursday it isn’t going to the air the episode with Smollett “in the interest of not being exploitative of an incredibly sensitive situation.” – READ MORE