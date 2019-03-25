Jussie Smollet’s Attorney is Avenatti’s Co-Conspirator in Federal Criminal Indictment; Clinton-Linked Attorney Also Works for CNN

WHAT?

The alleged co-conspirator in an extortion case against celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti is believed to be CNN legal analyst Mark Geragos.

Geragos, 61, was not named in the criminal complaint against Avenatti. Two people familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal that the co-conspirator, referred to in the document as “CC-1″,” a California attorney “known for representation of celebrity and public figure clients,” was Geragos. It is not known whether Geragos has been charged or is cooperating with investigators.

One of the best-known criminal defense lawyers in America, Geragos’ clients have included footballer Colin Kaepernick, the late singer Michael Jackson, actress Winona Ryder, former congressman Gary Condit, jailed Clinton associate Susan McDougal, murderer Scott Peterson, former hockey player Scott Barney, and actor Jussie Smollett.

Avenatti and a co-conspirator allegedly threatened to hold a news conference on the eve of Nike's quarterly earnings call and the start of the National Collegiate Athletic Association tournament to publicize alleged misconduct and maximize the damage such information could inflict on the company.