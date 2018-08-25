JUROR SPEAKS OUT — Says Paul Manafort Would Never Have Been Charged If He Did Not Work for President Trump (VIDEO)

On Thursday juror Paula Duncan told FOX News Paul Manafort NEVER would have been charged if he did not work for President Trump.

Juror Paula Duncan: They were just looking for something. And Mr. Manafort got caught breaking the law. But he wouldn’t have gotten caught if they weren’t after President Trump.– READ MORE

CNN traveled to a county in North East Pennsylvania that voted for former President Barack Obama twice and asked voters what they thought about the recent legal drama facing the Trump administration surrounding Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen. The voters did not care.

CNN’s Jason Carroll asked three Democrats, three independents, and one Republican about the recent legal developments regarding Trump’s former campaign chairman and former personal attorney.

Registered Democrat Anne Marie Lenahan said that the economy is so strong that she doesn’t have a problem overlooking allegations about Trump’s infidelity, “unless the money came from campaign funds.”- READ MORE