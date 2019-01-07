Julián Castro on possible 2020 bid: ‘I’m not going to be a single issue candidate’ (VIDEO)

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro (D) on Sunday pledged that he will not be a “single issue” candidate if he runs for president, touting his support for a number of major reforms.

“I’m not going to be a single issue candidate if I run. I believe that what we need for America to prosper in the 21st century is a strong vision for the country’s future. My vision for the country’s future is that we aim in the 21st century to be the smartest, the healthiest, the most fair and the most prosperous country,” the former San Antonio mayor said during an interview on ABC’s “This Week.”

Castro during the interview called for universal pre-K, universal higher education and universal health care.

When pressed by host George Stephanopoulos on how those programs would be funded, Castro said he supports higher taxes on wealthy individuals.