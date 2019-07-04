Julián Castro, Beto O’Rourke back Nike, saying Betsy Ross flag is ‘hurtful’

It was inevitable that the 2020 candidates would weigh in on the Betsy Ross flag-sneaker controversy.

Two Democratic hopefuls have expressed their support for Nike after the sportswear company pulled sneakers featuring the Betsy Ross-designed American flag ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. The company did so after former NFL quarterback and Nike endorser Colin Kaepernick raised concerns about the shoes.

Former HUD Secretary Julián Castro told CBS News on Wednesday that he was “glad to see” Nike remove the shoes from the shelves, comparing the “painful” symbol to the Confederate flag.

Former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke also approved of Nike's decision, noting that "white nationalist groups" have "appropriated" the Betsy Ross flag.