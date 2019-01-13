Julian Castro announces he’s running for president in 2020

Julián Castro announced Saturday morning he is officially seeking the Democratic nomination for president in 2020.

The 44-year-old made the announcement at Plaza Guadalupe on San Antonio’s West Side. Castro and his twin brother, Congressman Joaquin Castro (D-Texas), went to middle school just blocks from the historic plaza that hosted Pope John Paul II in 1987 and then-Senator Barack Obama in 2008.

“When my grandmother got here almost a hundred years ago, I’m sure she never could have imagined that just two generations later, one of her grandsons would be serving as a member of the United States Congress and the other would be standing with you here today to say these words: I am a candidate for President of the United States of America,” Castro said. He immediately repeated those remarks in Spanish.

Castro is expected to base his campaign in San Antonio where he served as mayor before joining President Barack Obama’s cabinet as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Joaquin will serve as the campaign’s chairman and Maya Rupert, who was Castro’s senior adviser at HUD, will be the campaign manager.

Julián and Joaquin arrived at Plaza Guadalupe on VIA bus number 68 – the same route they took from their home to school, he said. – READ MORE